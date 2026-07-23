Kenya: India Delivers First 4.5 Tonnes of Ebola Medical Supplies to Boost Kenya's Outbreak Preparedness

Nairobi — India has delivered the first tranche of 4.5 tonnes of medical supplies to Kenya to strengthen the country's preparedness for Ebola Virus Disease and other emerging infectious threats, reinforcing the two countries' growing health partnership.

The consignment was officially handed over at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Dr. Adarsh Swaika, to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

According to the High Commission of India in Nairobi, the shipment marks the first phase of a broader medical assistance programme aimed at enhancing Kenya's long-term capacity to prevent, detect and respond to Ebola outbreaks and future pandemics.

The first tranche comprises 279 packages of essential medical supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE), sample transportation kits, infrared thermometers, face shields, heavy-duty protective boots and other infection prevention and control materials.

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A second consignment is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The High Commission said the support is designed to strengthen the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI) and other frontline public health institutions by improving disease surveillance, laboratory sample handling, infection prevention and protection for healthcare workers.

"The assistance is envisaged not merely as a short-term intervention, but to strengthen resilient and sustained public health preparedness," the High Commission said in a statement.

The donation follows India's earlier delivery of more than 45 tonnes of medical supplies to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in May and June 2026 to support continental Ebola preparedness efforts.

India said the latest support reflects its broader commitment to helping African countries build resilient health systems capable of responding to infectious disease outbreaks.

The two countries have maintained close cooperation in the health sector for years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, India supplied 1.12 million doses of vaccines to Kenya under its Vaccine Maitri initiative, alongside medicines and other emergency medical assistance.

Beyond emergency response, India has also supported Kenya's healthcare infrastructure by donating a Bhabhatron radiotherapy machine to Kenyatta National Hospital, a CT scanner to the Kenya Navy Hospital in Mombasa, and is facilitating the provision of an MRI machine for the facility.

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The High Commission noted that more than 10,000 Kenyans travel to India each year for medical treatment, while Indian pharmaceutical products account for more than half of Kenya's pharmaceutical market, making India one of Kenya's most important healthcare partners.

Officials said the latest medical assistance underscores the longstanding Kenya-India partnership in public health, medical training, pharmaceutical supply and healthcare capacity building.