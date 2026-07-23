South Africa: Under the DA, Home Affairs Has More Than Doubled Smart ID Application Sites in Just Two Years

press release

The expansion of Smart ID application sites under the DA-led Department of Home Affairs is transforming how South Africans access essential government services.

Today's announcement that Absa has joined the Department's Digital Partnership marks another major step forward. With 327 participating bank branches now offering Smart ID services, together with 214 modernised Home Affairs offices, South Africans can access these services at 541 locations across the country. This is more than double the number of application sites that existed before these reforms began.

For millions of people, this means less time spent travelling, fewer hours standing in queues, and easier access to secure identity documents. The introduction of South Africa's first bank-based Home Affairs mobile unit will further extend these services to remote and underserved communities.

This is what effective government looks like, delivering practical reforms that improve people's daily lives.

As the Digital Partnership continues to expand, even more South Africans will benefit from faster, more convenient access to the services they rely on. With the DA's Leon Schreiber, Home Affairs will continue to support practical measures that improve service delivery and restore dignity to citizens accessing essential government services.