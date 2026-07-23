Zimbabwe: Mabvuku Double Child Murder - Father in Court Over Brutal Killings

A Mabvuku man, accused of killing his two children following a domestic dispute two days ago, has appeared in court.

Gift Muyengwa (24) appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of murder.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court, and the matter was remanded to 5 August.

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The State, represented by Takudzwa Jambawu alleges that on 20 July 2026 at around 02:05 a.m., the complainant was asleep in their one-room wooden cabin together with her husband, the accused Gift Muyengwa, and their two children (now deceased), aged 6 and 3.

She reportedly woke up feeling dizzy, only to notice Muyengwa standing in front of her armed with a kitchen knife. She further discovered that she was bleeding from a stab wound to her head.

Muyengwa then attacked her, stabbing her again in the neck with the knife.

She tried to restrain Muyengwa, was stabbed a third time in the left finger, and bolted out of the cabin undressed, shouting for help.

As she stood outside, Muyengwa fatally stabbed their two sleeping children with the same knife.

He reportedly went on to set the cabin on fire with the two children inside, burning their bodies beyond recognition.

After committing the offenses, Muyengwa attempted suicide by stabbing himself in the chest and stomach.

He was arrested at the scene lying on the ground and taken to the hospital for treatment.