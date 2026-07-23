Kenya: Gachagua Says UDA Will Lose Every Seat in Mt Kenya

Nairobi — Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has predicted the total collapse of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) noting it will fail to win even a single elective seat in the Mt Kenya region during the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua said the recently concluded Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election was more than just a victory for his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), describing it as proof that Mt Kenya voters have abandoned President William Ruto and his party.

According to Gachagua, the by-election merely confirmed what he had been hearing from residents across the region for months.

"The Mountain people are through with William Ruto. UDA is dead," Gachagua declared during an interview with KTN.

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"Next year, you look for me in September. UDA will not get a single seat in the Mountain. Not an MCA, not a Member of Parliament, not Women Rep, not Senator, not Governor, not President. I can tell you, you can take that to the bank," he said.

The former Deputy President insisted that he was never surprised by DCP's victory in Ol Kalou, saying he had already concluded that UDA had lost support in Mt Kenya long before the vote.

He argued that the by-election only served as political confirmation of what he had witnessed while engaging residents after leaving office.

"Ol Kalou was just a confirmation of what I knew. The people of the Mountain were just confirming what they intend to do in the coming general election," he said.

Gachagua also dismissed suggestions that the celebrations following the victory were exaggerated.

According to him, the outcome marked the final chapter in the political relationship between President Ruto and Mt Kenya voters.

"The marriage is irretrievably broken. The Mountain has moved on, and we expect William Ruto to move on so that everybody goes in his own direction. Then we'll face each other in 2027," he said.

The DCP leader maintained that the Mt Kenya region remains the country's most decisive voting bloc, arguing that every president elected under the 2010 Constitution has enjoyed overwhelming support from the region.

He noted that President William Ruto received about 87 per cent of the Mt Kenya vote in the 2022 General Election but claimed that the support has since shifted away from the Head of State.

"Politics is a game of numbers. The Mountain has moved away from William Ruto. He has no chance whatsoever because that vote is huge," Gachagua said.

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He further argued that whoever secures the backing of Mt Kenya in the next election will have a significant advantage in the race for State House.

Gachagua claimed the Ol Kalou result reflected a wider political mood across the region, insisting that what happened in Nyandarua would be replicated across other Mt Kenya counties.

He argued that Mt Kenya traditionally votes as one political bloc and that by-election results have historically signalled the direction of future general elections.

"The Mountain does not divide its vote... The decisions in the Mountain are made through by-elections," he said.

He also cited his long political experience, saying he had participated in several presidential transitions and was confident in his assessment of the region's political direction.

"I've been through many successions... So when I tell you, I know," Gachagua said.