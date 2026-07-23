Tanzania: Finance Minister Launches Tanzania Shilling Bond in London

London — THE Minister for Finance, Khamis Mussa Omar, has begun a six-day working visit to London aimed at strengthening the country's participation in international financial markets, attracting long-term capital and positioning Tanzania as one of Africa's leading investment destinations.

A key highlight of the visit will be his role as Guest of Honour at the launch of the first offshore Tanzanian shilling-denominated bond issued by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The bond is expected to broaden investment opportunities in Tanzania by attracting a new pool of international investors while increasing access to long-term financing to support the country's development agenda.

Ambassador Omar arrived at Heathrow International Airport on July 21, 2026, where he was received by Tanzania's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Mbelwa Kairuki. He later visited the Embassy of Tanzania in London, where he received a briefing on the embassy's operations before holding discussions on the programme and priorities of his visit.

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The visit, which runs until July 26, 2026, will also provide an opportunity for the Finance Minister to engage with global asset managers, sovereign investors, development finance institutions and commercial banks to promote investment opportunities in Tanzania's infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, mining and financial services sectors.

In addition, Ambassador Omar is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with representatives of major international financial institutions and development partners, including the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Standard Bank and the London Stock Exchange.

The discussions will focus on Tanzania's economic outlook, the implementation of the National Development Vision 2050 and the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP IV), while seeking to deepen financial cooperation and mobilise greater international investment into the country.