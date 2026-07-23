Tanzania: Mine Trade Commits to Broaden Doors for Tanzanians Involved in Mining Sector

Mwanza — MINE Trade Limited has reiterated its commitment to continue strengthening the country's mining sector through capacity building, technology transfer and strategic partnerships, as part of its contribution to promoting local content.

The commitment was made during the Fifth Local Content Compliance Forum (LCCF 2026) held in Mwanza, with the theme "From Talk to Action: Building a Sustainable Mining Sector through Local Content and Industrial Development."

Speaking at the meeting, Mine Trade Limited Representative, Ms Bhavna Pandya, said it was time for mining sector stakeholders to move to action rather than just discussing local content issues.

She said local content is not only about distributing products, but also building the capacity of Tanzanians, transferring knowledge and ensuring that expertise remains in the country for the benefit of the development of the mining sector.

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"Local content is not just about distributing products, but it is about building the capacity of Tanzanians, transferring knowledge and ensuring that expertise remains in Tanzania to stimulate the sustainable development of the mining sector," she said.

He commended the efforts of the Ministry of Minerals, the Mining Commission and the Local Content Monitoring Team for continuing to create an environment that enables Tanzanian companies to fully participate in the mining value chain.

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Pandya said the company has continued to invest in developing local professionals through the employment of Tanzanian engineers, technicians and specialists who provide services in major mines including Barrick Bulyanhulu and Barrick North Mara.

She explained that the services provided by the company include maintenance of machinery, supply and servicing of hydraulic hose systems, as well as technical solutions that help increase efficiency and enhance production in mines.

"For us, local content is not just about being on the supplier list, but also about being present in the mines, providing professional solutions and adding value to mining operations," he said.

She also said Mine Trade has established partnerships with major international mining equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Metso, Hansa-Flex and ABC Ventilation, with the aim of bringing modern technologies to the country while building the capacity of Tanzanian engineers and technicians.

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She noted that the partnership aims to provide training, transfer professional knowledge, develop the long-term capacity of local professionals and ensure that the country's mining sector meets international standards.

She said the move is part of Mine Trade's strategy to move from a conventional product distribution system to an integrated system focused on industrial development, capacity building of local professionals and the provision of sustainable professional services to the mining sector.

On his side a representative of Mining Engineering Services(MES), Mr Chrispine added their company will continue creating a lot of jobs to Tanzanians in the mining sector.