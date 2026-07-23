Kenya: Gachagua Offers to Train Kenyans On Protecting Votes Ahead of 2027

Nairobi — Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that lessons learned from the recent Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election have helped the opposition develop what he described as an effective strategy for protecting votes ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The former Deputy President said the opposition is now so confident in its approach that it is ready to send teams across the country to train Kenyans on how to safeguard their votes during elections.

According to Gachagua, the opposition is celebrating more than just the Ol Kalou victory, arguing that the by-election demonstrated that voters can defend the integrity of the electoral process.

"My message to the people of Kenya: William Ruto will not steal the general election. We have perfected voter protection in Ol Kalou, and we are asking everybody to come to Ol Kalou to benchmark," Gachagua said during an interview on KTN.

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"I am willing to set up teams from Ol Kalou, as many as 40 or 50 teams, where we are requested. They will go and educate other Kenyans on how to protect the vote."

Gachagua said the opposition's preparations were shaped by lessons from previous by-election defeats, particularly the Mbeere North contest.

Rather than viewing the loss as a setback, he argued it exposed weaknesses that were later addressed in Ol Kalou.

"We are very happy that we lost Mbeere. Had we won in Mbeere with a small margin, we would have relaxed, thinking that we would have a free and fair election. The Mbeere election taught us that you must protect the vote."

He claimed the opposition reviewed what had gone wrong and adjusted its strategy before the Ol Kalou by-election.

Gachagua outlined several measures he claimed the opposition adopted in Ol Kalou after reviewing earlier elections.

He alleged that they educated elderly voters receiving cash transfers that the payments were a government entitlement and could not legally be withdrawn because of how they voted.

He also said party agents closely monitored requests for assisted voting to ensure election rules were followed.

According to Gachagua, the opposition further insisted that voters should not be allowed to photograph marked ballot papers, saying this helped preserve the secrecy of the vote.

He added that supporters were deployed around polling stations to monitor the voting and counting process.

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Gachagua argued that the Ol Kalou by-election had boosted confidence among opposition supporters across the country.

He claimed many Kenyans had feared that elections could not be adequately protected, but said the by-election had changed that perception.

"Today, Kenyans are calling me from all over asking, 'Can we come to Ol Kalou and benchmark on how to protect the vote?' Voting is not enough."

"We are celebrating the realization that you cannot steal an election in this country. We are celebrating the realization that police cannot intimidate voters. We are celebrating the realization that Ruto's dirty money means nothing in this country."