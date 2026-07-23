Tanzania Hailed for Rapid Increase in Number of Its Citizens Engaged in Mining Sector

Mwanza — THE Chairman of the Mining Commission, Dr Janet Lekashingo, said the participation of Tanzanians in the mining sector has continued to increase rapidly due to the implementation of various regulations set by the government.

Dr Lekashingo said this today during the launch of the fifth platform for the implementation of the participation of Tanzanians in the mining sector.

She said that in 2018 there were only 21 local companies that were participating in the implementation of the conditions for the participation of Tanzanians, but by 2025 the number has increased to 1,392 companies.

"The commission will continue to vigorously supervise the implementation of laws and regulations to ensure that Tanzanians have more opportunities for employment, tenders and services in the mining sector without disruption, Dr Lekashingo said.

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On his side The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Minerals, Mr Yahaya Samamba, said the ministry will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that the mining sector becomes more productive for the Nation.

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He stressed the importance of ensuring that mines continue to use goods and services produced by Tanzanians, a move that will add value to the local economy and open up more business opportunities.

He said good management of the sector has increased the opportunities for Tanzanians to participate in the procurement of goods and services required by mines, which has increased the income of the citizens and the government.