Kenya: Gachagua Claims Police Will Refuse to Rig 2027 Poll

Nairobi — Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that 95 per cent of police officers will refuse to obey illegal orders during the 2027 General Election, expressing confidence that the National Police Service will safeguard the will of Kenyan voters.

Speaking during an interview on KTN, Gachagua said he believes the majority of rank-and-file officers are committed to the Constitution and will not take part in any attempt to interfere with the outcome of the next election.

"My own assessment, as a former policeman, 95 percent of the officers, 95 percent of the National Police Service, the rank and file, will disobey illegal orders. I can tell you," Gachagua said.

He argued that unlike a by-election where security officers can be concentrated in one area, the General Election will involve more than 50,000 polling stations across the country, making it difficult to deploy large numbers of officers to a single location.

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"The beauty about a general election is that it's not like a by-election. We have more than 50,000 polling stations in Kenya. There will be no policemen to cause chaos in the general election," he said.

The former Deputy President said professional conduct by election officials and police officers in Ol Kalou had strengthened his confidence in the country's institutions ahead of the 2027 polls.

According to him, polling clerks, presiding officers, returning officers and uniformed police officers handled their responsibilities professionally.

"When I saw the clerks are good, when I saw the presiding officers are good, when I saw the returning officers are good, when now I see the police officer will keep law and order, I trust we will have a good election," he stated.

Gachagua further claimed that police officers understand the public mood and would refuse to carry out unlawful directives.

"I don't think any police officer who is aware of what the ground is saying will agree to suppress the will of the people by obeying illegal orders," he said.

The DCP leader maintained that any attempt to manipulate the 2027 election would face resistance from ordinary Kenyans.

"Any attempt by William Ruto to cause violence will be resisted by the people of Kenya. Any attempt by William Ruto and his people to try to steal the election will be resisted by the people of Kenya. I'm so persuaded," he said.

Gachagua also repeated his criticism of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, alleging that political interference within the National Police Service had contributed to tensions witnessed during the Ol Kalou by-election.