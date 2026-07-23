Angola: FAO Warns About Pests Impairing Angola's Agricultural Production

Benguela — The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) assistant for Value Chains and Agribusiness in Angola, Maria do Nascimento, has warned that agricultural pests continue to significantly affect the country's production.

According to the official, who was speaking at a training seminar for phytosanitary inspectors, this situation reduces producers' income and limits access to products in national, regional and international markets.

Maria do Nascimento said that the presence of pests such as the fall armyworm, fruit fly, Tuta absoluta and others constitutes one of the main challenges for Angolan agriculture.

"Without healthy plants there is no productive agriculture, no safe food, no competitive agricultural trade and no resilient agri-food systems," she said.

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The FAO assistant recalled that, worldwide, about 40 percent of agricultural production is lost annually due to pests and diseases, causing damages exceeding 220 billion US dollars.

In Africa, she said, it is estimated that between 20 and 30 percent of crops are lost before even reaching consumers.

To respond to these challenges, the FAO, in partnership with the Government of Angola and with funding from the European Union are implementing the STOSAR project, a regional initiative aimed at supporting SADC member states in regional agricultural policy.

She said the project aims to strengthen the institutional and technical capacities of the National Plant Health System, through the modernization of phytosanitary systems, the training of technicians, harmonization of procedures, expansion of phytosanitary certification, and the adoption of innovative solutions, such as the ePhyto electronic platform.

This electronic platform facilitates the issuance of digital phytosanitary certificates and promotes safe trade in accordance with international standards.

Maria do Nascimento emphasized that the training reinforces one of the main lines of defense for Angolan agriculture.

"Each rigorously conducted inspection, each timely detected pest, and each certificate issued in accordance with international standards represents greater safety for farmers, greater protection for consumers, greater confidence in markets, and better opportunities for the country's economic development," she stressed.

She reaffirmed FAO's commitment to continue supporting the National Plant Health System to contribute to a more productive, resilient, and sustainable agriculture, aligned with the country's development objectives.

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At least 33 phytosanitary inspectors from eight provinces are participating this week in a training course in Benguela to update knowledge and strengthen skills in the areas of surveillance, pest risk analysis, phytosanitary inspection, electronic certification and identification of economically important pests. JM/CRB/AMP