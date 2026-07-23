Egypt: CPJ, Partners Demand Release of Egyptian Cartoonist Ashraf Omar On Arrest Anniversary

The Committee to Protect Journalists joined partner organizations on Wednesday to mark Ashraf Omar's second arrest anniversary by calling for his immediate release.

In the letter, the signatories voice concern over the significant time that has passed since the Al-Manassa cartoonist was arrested in his home on July 22, 2024 and their refusal to accept Omar's arbitrary detention, while awaiting a trial that "exploits anti-terrorism legislations for repressive purposes."

On November 15, 2025, the State Security Prosecution referred the case to the Cairo Criminal Court, charging Omar with "financing terrorism for the benefit of a terrorist group" and "participation in a terrorist group." The trial, which had been scheduled to begin before the Cairo Criminal Court first on May 10, 2026, and then on July 13, has since been postponed to October 12.

Egypt remains one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, with 18 currently behind bars.

Read the full letter here.