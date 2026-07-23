South Africa: Gayton Mckenzie Wants Forensic Probe Into Central Karoo Fundraising Halted - - Legal Battle Intensifies

22 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vincent Cruywagen

Amid allegations of mismanagement, Gayton McKenzie aims to stop a forensic investigation into his Central Karoo fundraising efforts, questioning the legitimacy of the probe's duration and scope.

The legal battle over Gayton McKenzie's controversial Central Karoo fundraising campaign has entered a decisive new phase, with the Patriotic Alliance leader and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture turning to the Gauteng high court to stop a provincial forensic investigation before its findings are made public.

In papers filed on 2 July, McKenzie is seeking a declaratory order halting the investigation instituted on 23 August 2023 by Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell into the affairs of Central Karoo District Municipality.

The application is also brought by E Botha & Associates Inc (also known as E Botha and Y Erasmus Inc), the law firm whose managing director, Eugene Botha, has served as McKenzie's personal attorney, strategic adviser and the Patriotic Alliance's national head of legal affairs.

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Also cited is Fezicube (Pty) Ltd, the event management company that organised the Bring New Life to the Desert gala dinner in Sandton in May 2022, where about R3-million was raised for projects in the Central Karoo.

On Wednesday, 22 July, Bredell confirmed he would oppose McKenzie's high court application to terminate the Western Cape Government's Section 106 investigation into the Central Karoo District Municipality.

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