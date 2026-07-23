Somalia Completes First Legal Internship for 34 Women Lawyers

Thirty-four women law graduates finished a five-month national legal empowerment internship in Mogadishu, marking the completion of the first cohort under a broader government initiative running until May 2027.

The program aims to address historical gender disparities within Somalia's justice sector by building a professional pipeline for women in courts, prosecution services, and the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. International partners, including the United Nations, the European Union, and the Netherlands, support the initiative alongside federal and state judicial representatives.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Faysal Adan Hassan, stated that candidates were selected through a nationwide open competition for recent law graduates, evaluated strictly on merit. The participants were then placed across various judicial branches based on their individual career paths, ranging from legislative drafting to advocacy and court administration.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hassan Moallin Mahamud emphasized that the state's judicial framework remains incomplete without female representation.

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"Justice is not complete if women are absent from those who serve it," Minister Mahamud told the gathering.

Senior female security and judicial figures also addressed the event, highlighting the practical impact of increasing women's presence in legal institutions. Lt. Col. Rahmo Salaad, commander of the Hamar Jajab police station, noted that female-led intake desks have encouraged more women to report grievances. Meanwhile, Afgoye district judge Meymun emphasized that professional capability should be evaluated strictly through qualifications, competence, and public service rather than gender.

The initiative aligns with broader positive indicators in legal education. Recently released results from the 2026 Bar Examination showed that 88 out of 102 female candidates passed, reflecting an 86.3 percent success rate that slightly outperformed their male peers. Further cohorts are scheduled to follow through May 2027 as part of the ongoing national strategy.