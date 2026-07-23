Rwanda: Bugesera Suspends Quarry Operations Pending Safety Inspections

Authorities in Bugesera District have suspended quarry extraction activities in Ntarama Sector and launched a joint inspection of quarry sites following the deadly collapse that killed 10 workers earlier this month.

The inspections, which began this week, bring together district authorities, the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB), the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), security agencies and quarry operators.

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The exercise aims to determine whether quarry sites meet safety and environmental standards before operations are allowed to resume.

Richard Mutabazi, the Mayor of Bugesera District, said the inspections were prompted by lessons from the July 9 tragedy, when a quarry operated by the licensed cooperative COTRAKI collapsed, killing 10 people, including a woman, as they extracted construction materials.

"We have suspended all quarry extraction activities in Ntarama Sector and launched a joint inspection to assess the gaps that exist in the quarry sector," Mutabazi told The New Times.

"We have drawn lessons from the recent incident that claimed the lives of 10 people. The inspection findings will guide recommendations on the way forward," he added.

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The inspection report is expected next week and will determine the fate of individual quarry sites.

"Some quarries may remain closed, others may be required to address identified shortcomings before resuming operations, while those found compliant will be allowed to continue operating," Mutabazi said.

He could not immediately disclose the number of quarries under inspection, saying authorities were still compiling the list.

Inspections go beyond licensing

Mutabazi said that although districts issue licences for small and medium-scale commercial quarries, they work closely with RMB and REMA to monitor compliance with safety and environmental standards.

To operate legally, a quarry must obtain district authorisation, a business registration certificate from the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), an approved environmental impact assessment, a site map indicating the extraction area, and employ a qualified engineer to supervise daily operations.

However, the mayor said the ongoing exercise is not limited to checking paperwork.

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"We are also inspecting whether engineers are regularly supervising activities and providing the technical guidance needed to minimise risks," he said.

Authorities are further assessing whether operators adhere to approved extraction plans, rehabilitate degraded land after extraction, and comply with environmental and occupational safety requirements.

"We are looking at whether quarries comply with established guidelines, rehabilitate the land after extraction, and use excavation methods that do not endanger workers' lives," Mutabazi added.

Districts oversee small quarries

Under Rwanda's regulatory framework, districts license commercial quarries operating on areas of up to one hectare, while larger industrial quarrying operations are licensed and regulated by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board.

The COTRAKI quarry collapse was among the deadliest quarry accidents recorded in Bugesera District in recent years. Rescue teams recovered all 10 bodies after hours of search operations involving police, local authorities and residents.

The findings of the ongoing inspections are expected to inform enforcement measures and recommendations aimed at strengthening safety oversight and preventing similar tragedies.