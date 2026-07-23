Kenya: Zoho Champions Digital Transformation of Kenyan SMEs Through a Strategic Partnership With KNCCI

Zoho, a global technology company, today announced a strategic partnership in Kenya aimed at accelerating SME growth, advancing digital transformation, and supporting entrepreneurs across the country. The announcement was made during Zoholics Kenya 2026, Zoho's annual user conference.

The partnership with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) reflect Zoho's continued investment in Kenya's business ecosystem through technology enablement, digital skills development, and accessible business solutions tailored for entrepreneurs and growing enterprises.

"As we continue expanding our presence in East Africa, our focus remains on creating meaningful local impact through collaboration," said Premanand Velumani, Associate Director, Strategic Growth, Zoho MEA. "The partnership represents a shared commitment to empowering SMEs by expanding access to technology, strengthening digital capabilities, and lowering barriers to business transformation. Through collaboration with trusted institutions, we aim to equip Kenyan businesses with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to grow sustainably. This partnership is in line with our transnational localism strategy, wherein we support the development of self-sufficient economic clusters becoming locally rooted while staying globally connected."

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"Kenya continues to be one of our fastest-growing markets as more businesses embrace digital transformation to improve resilience and competitiveness," said Veerakumar Natarajan, Country Head, Zoho Kenya. "As AI continues to reshape how businesses operate, organisations are increasingly choosing unified digital platforms to drive efficiency and growth. Through this partnerships we are committed to helping Kenyan businesses accelerate their digital transformation journeys while strengthening the crountry's SME ecosystem."

Inset: Premanand Velumani

Partnership with KNCCI to Drive Digital Transformation

Zoho announced a strategic partnership with KNCCI, aimed at accelerating digital transformation across Kenya. Through the partnership, eligible KNCCI members will receive KES65,000 in Zoho Wallet Credits, which can be used for accessing any of Zoho's 60+ cloud-based business applications that can help businesses digitise their operations across nearly all departments.

"Through this partnership, our members will gain access not only to world-class business technology but also the training and support needed to successfully adopt and leverage these solutions," said Dr James Mwaura, KNCCI Nairobi Chairman. "Together with Zoho, we look forward to helping Kenyan businesses embrace digital transformation and strengthen their long-term competitiveness."

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The partnership is designed to lower access barriers to technology adoption while enabling SMEs to streamline processes, improve productivity, and strengthen business resilience.

Beyond technology access, Zoho will provide dedicated onboarding assistance, product training, and enablement programs to help KNCCI members successfully implement and maximise value from Zoho's business applications. The collaboration will also create opportunities for ongoing digital skills development through workshops, knowledge-sharing sessions, and member engagement initiatives.

As part of the partnership, Zoho and KNCCI will work together on joint marketing and awareness activities, including events, campaigns, and educational programmes designed to increase digital adoption among SMEs and showcase the role of technology in driving sustainable business growth.

Zoho's Growth in Kenya

Zoho's 55% revenue growth in Kenya is driven by the increasing demand for scalable, unified solutions and the company's sustained investment in local talent and strategic partnerships. Zoho continues to expand its footprint across Africa through local partnerships, ecosystem engagement, and investments in digital enablement initiatives.

The most popular products in the country are Zoho One (operating system for business), Workplace (enterprise email and collaboration suite), CRM Plus (customer experience platform), CRM, and Books (accounting software). Key sectors contributing to this expansion are IT hardware and IT related services, financial services, manufacturing, insurance and telecommunications.