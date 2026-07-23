South Africa: Parties Split Over Ramaphosa Impeachment Process - South African News Briefs - July 23, 2026

Ruling Party ANC Proposes Two-Stage Phala Phala Inquiry

The African National Congress (ANC) has proposed a two-stage approach to Parliament's Section 89 impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa over the 2020 Phala Phala farm burglary, reports EWN. It argued that the committee should first assess reports from the independent panel, the Public Protector and the South African Reserve Bank before deciding whether a full inquiry is necessary. Opposition parties, including the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and the African Transformation Movement (ATM), insist the inquiry should proceed immediately with Ramaphosa giving oral testimony. The committee failed to agree on the terms of reference on Wednesday and will meet again next week to finalise the process.

Police Hunt Gauteng CIT Robbery Gang

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Police have launched a manhunt for a suspected cash-in-transit robbery gang believed to be linked to several violent crimes across Gauteng, reports SABC News. This comes after raiding a suspected safe house in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni. The suspects escaped; however, officers recovered seven rifles, a pistol, reflector jackets and a hijacked vehicle. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said cash-in-transit robberies are highly organised crimes. He said that improved intelligence has brought police closer to those responsible and vowed they would be arrested and prosecuted.

SARB Set to Announce Interest Rate Decision

The South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee is set to announce its latest interest rate decision, reports EWN. Most economists are expecting the repo rate to remain at 7% despite inflation rising to 5% in June. Analysts said that the latest inflation data is unlikely to significantly influence the committee's decision because much of its forecasting was completed beforehand, although a split vote remains possible. However, Nedbank expects a 25-basis-point increase, arguing that persistent inflationary pressures warrant tighter monetary policy, while markets await guidance from Governor Lesetja Kganyago on the future direction of interest rates.

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