Zimbabwe: Millitary Broadcaster Faces Property Seizure After Failing to Settle Employee Wages

THE High Court has ordered the seizure of movable property belonging to Nkululeko Rusununguko TV (NRTV), a media stable owned by the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), after it failed to settle debts owed to its employees, which have now ballooned to in excess of US$200,000.

The attachment order comes after NRTV failed to pay its workers, who, out of frustration, approached the labour tribunal last year, beseeching the company to pay their salaries, which had gone unpaid for more than nine months.

In an arbitration award dated 17 November 2025, arbitrator Patience Kavuru found that the company had defaulted on paying wages to its 70 employees, ordering the military broadcaster to settle US$278,479.88.

However, the company did not heed the order, forcing the employees to seek relief at the High Court, which has since directed the Sheriff to attach all movable properties belonging to NRTV. The attachment is scheduled to take place on Friday.

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"To the Sheriff for Zimbabwe; You are required and directed to attach and take into execution the movable goods of NKULULEKO RUSUNGUKO TV (NRTV), the above named Respondent of No. 29 Argyll Drive, Newlands, Harare and of the same cause to be realised the sum of U$278,479.88 (Two Hundred and Seventy Eight Thousand Four Hundred and Seventy Nine United States Dollars and Eighty-eight Cents) of the above mentioned Applicants, which they recovered by judgment of this Court and taxed on the 15th of June 2026 in the above-mentioned suit, and also all other costs and charges of the Applicants in the said suit to be hereafter duly taxed according to law, besides all your costs thereby incurred.

"Further pay to the said Applicants' legal practitioners the sum or sums due to it with costs as above-mentioned, and for your so doing this shall be your warrant," read the court order.

The embarrassing turn of events for NRTV will surely put a final nail in the coffin of what little remains of the media stable, which is owned by Nkululeko Rusununguko Holdings, itself wholly owned by the ZNA.

According to the notice of seizure and attachment, gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, the Sheriff will attach motor vehicles with a combined value of US$76,000 that have been used by the company.

Office property such as refrigerators, printers and television sets have also been included on the seizure notice.

The attachment of property is the latest episode in the mismanagement of the entity by NRTV leadership, which has squandered millions of dollars on inflated television content.

The majority of workers have since jumped ship but continue to seek payment of their dues from NRTV.