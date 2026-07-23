Zimbabwe: Police Hunt Opposition Activist Madzibaba Veshanduko for 'Undermining Police Authority'

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for opposition activist Godfrey Karembera, popularly known as "Madzibaba Veshanduko", over allegations of undermining police authority.

In a statement issued Tuesday, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi appealed to members of the public for information that could lead to Karembera's arrest.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is seeking information on the location and whereabouts of Madzibaba 'Veshanduko' -- Godfrey Karembera in connection with reports of undermining police authority," Nyathi said.

This comes only weeks after Karembera was released from prison after seven months in custody on allegations of inciting public violence, charges that attracted widespread attention from opposition supporters and human rights activists.

Karembera, a staunch supporter of former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, gained popularity for his distinctive religious attire in opposition colours, which has earned him the nickname "Madzibaba Veshanduko" (Prophet of Change).

Over the years, he has been arrested on several occasions in connection with his political activities, including allegations relating to public disorder and the mobilisation of protests.

Police did not provide details of the alleged incident that gave rise to the current accusations of undermining police authority, nor did they indicate whether a warrant of arrest had been issued.