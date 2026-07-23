Kenya: Former Nairobi Governor Kananu Quits UDA, Joins NEDP to Vie for Mara MP Seat in 2027

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu has defected from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), becoming the latest high-profile politician to switch camps as political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election gather pace.

Kananu was officially unveiled by the National Economic Democratic Party (NEDP) on Wednesday, with the party announcing that she intends to contest the Mara Constituency parliamentary seat in Tharaka Nithi County on its ticket.

Welcoming her to the party, NEDP said Kananu's entry would bolster its grassroots mobilisation as it seeks to expand its political footprint.

"Today, we proudly welcome H.E. Anne Kananu to NEDP after her official defection from UDA. She will be seeking the Mara Constituency parliamentary seat in Tharaka Nithi County on the NEDP ticket," the party said in a statement.

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The party said its agenda in the constituency would focus on tackling poverty, improving infrastructure, creating employment opportunities, expanding access to quality education and clean water, and restoring hope to residents.

Kananu's defection comes amid increasing political movements across the country, with parties positioning themselves ahead of the next electoral cycle.

However, NEDP leader Mike Sonko cautioned that her admission into the party should not be interpreted as a direct endorsement for the parliamentary ticket.

He stressed that all aspirants, regardless of their political stature, would be subjected to competitive party primaries.

"Taking a photo with me or joining NEDP does not guarantee a direct party nomination. Every aspirant must go to the ground, earn the support of the people, and compete fairly in our party primaries. NEDP believes in free, fair, and democratic nominations," he said.

Kananu, who previously served as Nairobi Governor after the impeachment of Mike Sonko, becomes one of the notable former UDA leaders to cross over to the opposition-leaning NEDP as parties intensify recruitment efforts ahead of the 2027 polls.