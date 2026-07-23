Africa: Cotton to Cloth - The Story Africa Has Always Needed to Tell

editorial

Africa grows more than half of the world's finest long-staple cotton. It earns less than three percent of what that cotton is eventually worth. This is not a trade problem. It is a narrative problem — and allAfrica is setting out to fix it.

There is a number that explains much of what is wrong with how the world finances Africa. It is not a trade figure or a debt ratio. It is an annual cost — up to $4.2 billion — the amount by which negative media stereotypes inflate African sovereign borrowing costs every single year. The story the world reads about Africa costs Africa, concretely, in higher interest rates and slower capital flows.

allAfrica has spent close to 3 decades building the infrastructure to change that story. Eight million articles in archive. A network of 140+ media partners spanning every corner of the continent. Direct distribution reaching tens of millions of decision-makers globally through Bloomberg, Dow Jones/Factiva, Thomson Reuters, Moody's Analytics/NewsEdge, LexisNexis, Syndigate & Tagaday (Europe). We are, in the most literal sense, the channel through which Africa's story reaches the people who price African risk.

Cotton to Cloth is the moment we unlock the full power of the infrastructure we have built over the years.

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"The gap between raw commodity and finished product is not a production gap. It is a perception gap — and journalism, data, and storytelling can close it." — Amadou Mahtar Ba · Co-Founder, allAfrica Global Media

The initiative

Beginning June 2026 and running through December, allAfrica launches its most sustained and investment-grade editorial programme to date — a dedicated hub on all its platforms covering every dimension of Africa's cotton-to-cloth transformation, built on the conviction that Africa's cotton story — told well, distributed broadly, and anchored in data — can measurably shift how the world's capital allocators think about the continent.

The story begins in the field. West African cotton is among the finest on earth — long-staple, clean, commanding a premium on international markets. It leaves the continent as raw fibre. It returns as finished garments at twenty, thirty, sometimes fifty times the price. The countries that grow the raw material that clothes the world are rarely named as manufacturers. That is the gap this initiative addresses, one story at a time.

What you will find on this hub



This page is the entry point for all allAfrica content on this initiative. Over the coming months, it will grow into the most comprehensive English and French editorial resource on African cotton industrialisation available anywhere online — spanning original journalism, investor intelligence, documentary storytelling, policy analysis, and voices from across the continent and its diaspora.

Original long-form journalism. A sustained monthly publication series going deep on the economics, the geography, the people, and the policy architecture of Africa's cotton transformation — written to the standard that institutional investors, policymakers, and informed readers require. Evidence-based, rigorous, told from the inside.

Investor-grade data and intelligence. A major annual data publication mapping Africa's cotton processing investment landscape, a live deal tracker updated monthly, and sector intelligence briefs — all structured for capital markets audiences and distributed through allAfrica's global institutional wire network.

Policy voices and thought leadership. Commissioned essays, opinion pieces, and in-depth interviews bringing African ministers, industrialists, economists, and sector leaders directly to the audiences that shape policy and move capital — wire-distributed to the financial press and reaching Bloomberg, Factiva, LexisNexis, and beyond.

Documentary and multimedia storytelling. Original documentary features, a podcast series, and data-driven visual content placing human faces and real places at the centre of the industrial story — from the floor of a processing zone to the hands of a cooperative farmer, the cotton-to-cloth story in full depth and colour.

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Youth and diaspora voices. A continent-wide storytelling contest inviting contributors from across Africa and the African diaspora to tell the cotton-to-cloth story in their own words. The next generation of African economic narrators, brought in from the first day.

Live events and convenings. A virtual roundtable, a physical exhibition at the allAfrica Media Leaders Summit, and allAfrica's presence at major African institutional forums throughout the year — taking this story from screen to room.

Follow the story



Everything on this hub is free. Every article, data release, documentary, and podcast will be published in both English and French — because the cotton-to-cloth story is as much a Francophone African story as it is an Anglophone one, and allAfrica serves the full continent.

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