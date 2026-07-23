Rwanda: Home Advantage Fuels Rwanda's ICC U19 World Cup Ambition

Rwanda U19 head coach Kenneth Bugingo believes playing the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier Division 2 on home soil gives his side a strong chance of securing a place in what would be their second appearance at the global tournament.

The qualifying round for Division 2 nations will take place in Kigali from August 9 to 15, with three qualification spots available for the next stage, Division 1.

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Bugingo said his players have been preparing for several months to ensure they are ready for the challenge.

"We started our preparations in February after selecting the U19 squad," Bugingo told Times Sport.

As part of their preparations, Rwanda travelled to Uganda in May for a series of warm-up matches against Uganda U19 and other representative sides.

"We played six matches during our preparation. The objective was to build the right combination of players and expose them to international cricket. It also helped us understand the level required to compete," he said.

One of the team's biggest priorities, Bugingo explained, has been helping players transition from the T20 format to the 50-over game that will be used throughout the tournament.

"In our domestic leagues, most players compete in the shorter T20 format. Our focus has been helping them adjust to the longer format, improving their stamina, concentration and ability to build innings over 50 overs," he noted.

Rwanda has been drawn alongside Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Mozambique, with every match carrying significant weight in the race for qualification.

Bugingo expects Uganda and Nigeria to provide the toughest tests but stressed that none of the opponents can be taken lightly.

"Uganda are a very good side, which is why we chose to play them during our preparation. Nigeria also have quality players from previous tournaments, while Sierra Leone, Ghana and Mozambique are all capable teams. We have to be ready for every opponent," he said.

Playing on home soil could prove to be one of Rwanda's biggest advantages, according to the coach.

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"Playing at home is definitely an advantage. We know these grounds very well because we play here regularly, and having our supporters behind us gives the players extra motivation," he said.

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With qualification on the line, Bugingo said the team's objective is clear.

"Our ambition is to qualify. We are playing at home, we've prepared well and now it's about delivering our best performances when the tournament begins."

The tournament will be held in Kigali from August 9 to 15, with the top three teams advancing to Division 1, the next stage of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup qualification pathway.