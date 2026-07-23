Zimbabwe's Rushed Mining Wager On Itself Is Paying Off As It Sees a Record $2.5 Billion Profit Added to Its Economy

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Zimbabwe's mineral exports hit a record $2.53 billion in the first half of 2026, an 84% increase over the previous year, driven by higher global demand and commodity prices.

The surge is linked to the country's policy of processing more minerals locally before export, improving value addition and revenue realization.

Platinum Group Metals, spodumene concentrates (lithium-bearing), and PGM concentrates accounted for over 74% of export income.

Zimbabwe is prioritizing the export of processed minerals such as ferrochrome, steel, polished granite, and lithium sulphate, and is modernizing mineral testing facilities for better revenue accountability.

The revenue surge was attributed to increased global demand for minerals, particularly those produced in the Southern African country, higher commodity prices, and Zimbabwe's ongoing drive to process more of its natural resources locally before exporting.

Africatravel guidesAccording to Dr. Nomsa Moyo, general manager of the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), the results demonstrate the benefits of the country's mineral beneficiation policy, which bolsters value addition within the country rather than exporting raw minerals.

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The first-half earnings of the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) constitute the highest ever recorded during the January-to-June period.

The state-owned firm is in charge of marketing all of Zimbabwe's minerals except gold and silver, which are handled by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's Fidelity Gold Refinery.

The majority of export revenues came from three mineral groups, which together accounted for more than 74% of total income.

Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) remained the largest export category, accounting for roughly 34% of overall mineral sales.

Spodumene concentrates, a significant lithium-bearing mineral, accounted for around 26.6%, while PGM concentrates provided close to 13.7%.

"The US$2,5 billion recorded demonstrates the impact of the beneficiation and value addition policy," said Dr Moyo.

"Based on the market trends and performance of our key mineral commodities, we are confident of surpassing our projected annual revenue this year."

The results highlight Zimbabwe's expanding significance in supplying minerals required for clean energy technology, notably platinum and lithium, which are critical components of electric car batteries and renewable energy systems.

Africatravel guides"The results confirm that success in the mineral sector is no longer measured simply by export volumes, but by the value realised from every tonne exported," said Dr Moyo.

"We are increasingly exporting products such as ferrochrome, steel, polished granite slabs and lithium sulphate, which command significantly higher values than unprocessed minerals.

According to the Zimbabwe Lithium Association, lithium output would increase from 130,000 tonnes in 2026 to 169,000 tonnes in 2027, followed by 264,000 tonnes in 2028, 312,000 tonnes in 2029, and 344,000 tonnes by 2030.

At the same time, the country's production of raw lithium resources is projected to fall as it prioritizes local processing. Spodumene ore output is expected to decline from around 963,049 tonnes in 2026 to 467,000 tonnes in 2027, while spodumene concentrate production is expected to dip from 1.22 million tonnes to around 636,000 tonnes during the same time.

Through the optimization of contract monitoring, price verification, mineral valuation, and inspection protocols, the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) reinforces mineral accountability and revenue assurance while simultaneously facilitating mineral exports.

"MMCZ is investing in digitalisation and laboratory capacity to improve transparency, traceability and mineral accounting across the export value chain," Dr Moyo said.

"These investments are expected to further safeguard national mineral revenues while improving the efficiency and integrity of Zimbabwe's mineral marketing system," he added.

Zimbabwe's lithium ban

Zimbabwe, which has some of Africa's largest hard-rock lithium deposits, has strengthened its attempts to move up the mining value chain and extract more value from its natural resources.

Africatravel guidesZimbabwe halted the export of raw lithium concentrates in February following claims of government misconduct and leaks.

While the decisions were unexpected, Zimbabwe had already announced plans in 2025 to restrict the export of lithium concentrates beginning in January 2027.

By June 2026, lithium miners in Zimbabwe had said that they needed additional time to establish processing facilities before a planned prohibition on lithium concentrate exports went into effect, illustrating the hurdles facing the country's efforts to advance up the global battery materials supply chain.

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Outside of this ban, Zimbabwe is also improving lithium-testing facilities to increase the accuracy of mineral appraisal.

Improved lithium testing in Zimbabwe

Apart from improving the accuracy of mineral testing, the move is primarily intended to optimize revenues from the country's rapidly developing mining industry.

The country's Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, in partnership with the Mineral Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), plans to modernize laboratories that analyze the composition, grade, and economic value of lithium ore.

Authorities think that expanded testing capabilities will assist in guaranteeing that minerals are properly evaluated before export, lowering the danger of underpricing and encouraging more responsibility throughout the business.

The initiative will begin at the National Metallurgical Laboratory in Harare before expanding to additional testing facilities around the country.