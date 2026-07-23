Zimbabwe: Ciders, Cheap Wines Demand Hits 80 Percent As Afdis Revenue Climbs 47 Percent

Discover moreWater Supply & TreatmentExecutive BranchLogin registration portalReady-to-drink beverages, driven by sustained demand for affordable ciders and wines demand surged to 80%, contributing to overall revenue growth, African Distillers Limited (Afdis) latest quarterly report has revealed.

Presenting the first quarter trading update for the period ended June 30, 2026, Afdis company secretary Lydia Mutamuko said the company delivered a strong performance, with overall volumes increasing by 43% compared to the corresponding period last year.

Growth was recorded across all product categories, supported by stable exchange rates, buoyant consumer spending, improved product availability and effective marketplace execution. The reduction in grey market activity also supported demand across the formal trade.

"Ready-to-Drink (RTD) volumes grew by 48% on prior year, driven by sustained cider demand. Wine volumes increased by 80%, supported by strong performance from the affordable segment, particularly the 4th Street, Montello and Green Valley brands.

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"Spirit volumes grew by 32%, driven by strong demand for brown spirits, particularly Star Brandy, as well as improved availability across key brands and packs," she said.

Revenue for the quarter increased by 47% to US$27.9 million compared to the prior year period, driven by strong volume performance across all product categories, strengthened route-to-market execution, improved product availability and a favorable sales mix.

The revenue growth reflected sustained demand in the formal trade, supported by the stable operating environment and reduced grey market activity.

Mutamuko said margins benefited from improved operating leverage and disciplined revenue management, although this was partly offset by cost pressures arising from higher fuel and packaging material costs, and stronger regional currencies on imported inputs.

"The Company remains optimistic about the outlook for the remainder of the financial year. The operating environment continues to present growth opportunities, supported by stable exchange rates, sustained economic activity across key sectors, buoyant consumer spending and continued regulatory action against smuggled and counterfeit products.

"However, management will continue to monitor input cost pressures, including movements in regional currencies, fuel and packaging costs, and the impact of tax adjustments on margins," added Mutamuko.