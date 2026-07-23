Angola: President João Lourenço Appoints New Provincial Police Commander for Cuanza-Sul

22 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço appointed Commissioner Gabriel Tito João on Wednesday to the posts of Provincial Delegate of the Ministry of the Interior and Commander of the National Police in Cuanza-Sul province.

Prior to this appointment, and following consultation with the National Security Council, the President issued a decree promoting Sub-Commissioner Gabriel Tito João to the rank of Commissioner.

In a separate decree, the Head of State appointed Rosa Maria Martins da Cruz e Silva as Commissioner-General for Angola at Expo Belgrade (Serbia) 2027, and Neusa Janayna Félix Caetano Dias dos Santos as Deputy Commissioner-General for the same event. SC/DOJ

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