Nigeria: 2027 - Obi-Kwankwaso's Ticket Dead On Arrival - -Ganduje

Former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said the Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso presidential ticket would fail in Kano during the 2027 general election.

Obi and Kwankwaso, who were presidential hopefuls of African Democratic Congress, ADC, later defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, when it was clear they couldn't get the ticket of ADC.

While addressing journalists on Tuesday, Ganduje said the joint NDC ticket lacked the political strength and governance record needed to win support in the state.

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But the National Coordinator of the Obidients Movement and former spokesperson for Peter Obi's 2023 presidential campaign, Dr Yunusa Tanko, in a swift reaction yesterday, dismissed Ganduje's remarks on the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket, saying the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, lacked credibility to speak for Nigerians.

However, Ganduje said: "I don't think Peter Obi and Kwankwaso's ticket will succeed in Kano. It will not succeed. In fact, it is dead on arrival."

According to him, Obi's record as governor of Anambra did not demonstrate the experience required to lead Nigeria.

"Because Peter Obi was a governor in the south-east geopolitical zone, a governor in Anambra State. What did he do as a governor? What legacy did he leave as a governor? And from that, what other responsibility in governance did he hold that he made a mark to the extent that we believe he will be able to manage this country effectively and efficiently?" Ganduje queried.

He also criticised Kwankwaso's political record in Kano, noting that he did not secure consecutive terms as governor.

He said Kwankwaso did not leave a legacy capable of convincing voters that he could effectively serve as Nigeria's vice-president.

"Kwankwaso too, he was a governor of Kano State. He was not able to be a governor back-to-back. So far, the two other governors in Kano were able to win elections back-to-back. Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau was able to spend eight years straight. Myself, I was able to spend eight years straight."

"But he was not able, after the first term, he was not able to make it until after eight years, then he was able to come back.

"So I don't think, even in Kano, what legacy specifically can you say he has left in Kano that will convince the people of Kano, will convince the people of Nigeria that he will be a successful vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria? I think that, as I earlier said, is dead on arrival."

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Ganduje lacks credibility to speak for Nigerians--Yunusa

Replying Ganduje, the National Coordinator of the Obidients Movement and former spokesperson for Peter Obi's 2023 presidential campaign, Dr Yunusa Tanko, dismissed his remarks, saying he lacked credibility to speak for Nigerians.

Yunusa also insisted that the only viable ticket ahead of the 2027 presidential election was the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket.

Yunusa, who noted he could not point to any of Ganduje's legacies in the state, said: "Ganduje does not know what he is saying. Let me tell you that the only ticket that is viable as we speak is the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket. There is no other ticket that is viable.

"Ganduje does not have the credibility to speak and Nigerians will listen to him. Kwankwaso has a legacy in Kano while he was governor of the state. I am from Kano State and I can tell you that.

"What legacy can Ganduje point out in Kano? In terms of education, Kwankwaso ensured that the downtrodden benefited from his education policies when he was governor. He gave scholarships to youths from poor families and sponsored their education to Masters Level. What did Ganduje do when he was in office?

"There is no basis for comparison. There is no former governor that can say he left N75 billion in the coffers of the state government. The only thing Ganduje can say is that he has stuffed his pocket with dollars.

"So how can you compare integrity with non-integrity? He has no basis whatsoever to compare the dynamic legacies of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso. This is on record. His words are dead on arrival and not the other way round." Tinubu's reforms laying foundation for prosperous Nigeria, says Information Minister