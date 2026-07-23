Somalia: Seven Somalis Intercepted in Zambia

Zambian authorities have intercepted seven Somali nationals who were concealed beneath bags of rice in a vehicle bound for Zimbabwe, in the latest crackdown on irregular migration along a key southern African smuggling corridor.

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) stopped a Toyota Probox during a routine enforcement exercise near Kapiri Mposhi town in Central Province, which was heading towards the Chirundu border post linking Zambia and Zimbabwe. A search revealed the seven men, all Somali nationals, hidden in the rear cargo compartment under bags of rice and other goods. The Zambian driver was also detained.

ZRA Public Relations Manager Oliver Nzala confirmed the interception, stating that the driver and the seven Somali nationals were handed over to the Department of Immigration for profiling and processing under the Immigration and Deportation Act. He said the authority remains committed to protecting Zambia's borders and safeguarding national revenue.

"During a recent enforcement exercise on the Kapiri Mposhi road leading to Chirundu One-Stop Border Post, our officers intercepted a Toyota Probox which had seven Somali nationals concealed under bags of rice in the boot area," Nzala said. "The driver and the illegal immigrants were handed over to the Department of Immigration for further action."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Authorities believe the migrants were being smuggled through Zimbabwe en route to South Africa, a common destination for Horn of Africa migrants seeking economic opportunities. Zambia has become a major transit route for irregular migrants from the Horn of Africa traveling south, with smugglers frequently using commercial vehicles to evade border controls.

In a separate enforcement operation, the ZRA impounded a vehicle that had remained in Zambia illegally after its temporary import permit expired. The vehicle entered through the Kasumbalesa Border Post in December 2025 but was never re-exported, breaching customs regulations.

The revenue authority used both incidents to remind motorists, importers and transport operators to comply with immigration and customs laws, warning that violations could result in enforcement action including seizure of vehicles and goods.

The interception comes amid heightened enforcement along Zambia's border routes as authorities seek to curb smuggling and irregular migration. Similar operations in recent months have netted dozens of Somali and Ethiopian nationals attempting to transit through the country. The seven men are currently in immigration custody awaiting further processing.