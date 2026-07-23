Somalia: Electoral Commission Sets July 25 Deadline for Galmudug Elections

The National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) has called on political parties to complete their registration for upcoming local council elections in the central state of Galmudug by July 25, with candidate nominations closing on July 30, as part of Somalia's broader push to expand direct democratic representation.

The appeal, issued from Dhusamareeb on Tuesday, comes as Galmudug prepares for what observers view as a critical test of Somalia's electoral transition. The polls represent the latest phase in the federal government's effort to replace the country's decades-old indirect, clan-based selection system with direct universal suffrage--a reform that has sparked political tensions across federal member states.

The commission urged political organisations to complete all legal requirements within the prescribed timelines, warning that timely compliance would help ensure the smooth organisation of the polls. It also appealed to parties to intensify public awareness campaigns aimed at encouraging voter participation and improving understanding of the electoral process.

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NIEBC Chairman Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan has made clear that the commission will not entertain requests to delay the vote. "We will not change the election schedule that was previously set for July 25," Hassan told representatives of political parties during a meeting in Dhusamareb, according to officials present. The chairman confirmed that the commission had already completed technical preparations and that security arrangements were being coordinated with officials to ensure the safety of polling stations.

Political parties had formally submitted a request seeking an extension of the campaign period, citing logistical challenges and the difficulty of reaching voters across Galmudug's vast and remote districts. They argued that the compressed timeline could disadvantage candidates lacking resources for rapid, widespread outreach and undermine the quality of public engagement ahead of the election.

The electoral body said election stakeholders should avoid actions that could disrupt preparations and instead cooperate to facilitate an orderly voting process.

The Galmudug polls are being closely watched as another benchmark of Somalia's electoral transition. Similar local elections have already been held in parts of Puntland, Somaliland and South West State, though implementation has varied across federal member states due to political disagreements and differing constitutional interpretations. The federal government maintains that expanding local elections is an essential step toward universal suffrage, while some opposition politicians and several federal member states have questioned the pace and framework of the reforms, arguing that broader political consensus is needed before nationwide implementation.

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Observers say the credibility of the Galmudug vote will depend not only on technical preparations but also on the level of political participation and public confidence in the process. With more than 215,000 voters already registered in the state, the stakes remain high for a nation navigating one of its most ambitious democratic overhauls in half a century.