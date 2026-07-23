Uganda: Fact Sheet - U.S. Government Awards $245,000 to Uganda Virus Research Institute (Uvri), Preserving 90 Years of American and Ugandan Scientific Partnership

press release

Overview

The United States has awarded $245,000 through the Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) to preserve Uganda's scientific heritage and establish the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) Museum. The project celebrates nearly 90 years of U.S.-Uganda scientific partnership that has helped protect both Americans and Ugandans from infectious diseases. The museum will preserve and showcase groundbreaking discoveries that have transformed global health, including research on yellow fever, West Nile virus, Zika virus, HIV/AIDS, Ebola, and COVID-19. The initiative reflects America's enduring commitment to strengthening Uganda's scientific institutions, preserving shared cultural heritage, and advancing global health security.

The four-year museum project coincides with America's 250th anniversary in 2026, celebrating shared values of innovation, partnership, and commitment to human progress.

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Much of UVRI's exceptional scientific and historical legacy remains dispersed across international archives, personal collections, and inadequate storage facilities. Some of the historical records face permanent loss due to age and deteriorating storage conditions including original Rockefeller Foundation documents, correspondence between American and Ugandan scientists, laboratory equipment, scientific specimens, and more. The Rockefeller Foundation Archives in Sleepy Hollow, New York, hold records from UVRI's early years, however no dedicated space exists in Uganda to consolidate and present this shared heritage accessibly. This project will establish a museum to preserve, interpret, and exhibit UVRI's irreplaceable scientific heritage.

90 Years of American and Ugandan Scientific Partnership

Established in 1936 by the American Rockefeller Foundation as the Yellow Fever Research Institute, UVRI represents nearly 100 years of sustained American and Ugandan scientific collaboration.

This partnership has produced groundbreaking discoveries that have shaped global public health:Discovery of globally significant pathogens:West Nile virus, Zika virus, Chikungunya virus, Bwamba virus, and Mengo virus.First confirmation that a virus can cause cancer:Opening an entirely new field of oncology.Development of the Smithburn live-attenuated Rift Valley Fever vaccineCritical HIV/AIDS research:Supporting the first HIV vaccine evaluation trial in Africa and generating pilot data that helped launch PEPFAR worldwide.Ebola and COVID-19 response:Demonstrating the value of long-term investment in African research capacity.

UVRI has partnered with leading U.S. institutions for decades:Rockefeller FoundationS. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)S. National Institutes of Health (NIH)Johns Hopkins UniversityColumbia UniversityS. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

Over the years, the United States Government has contributed nearly $100 million to support HIV programs, strengthen laboratory systems, expand surveillance, and improve Uganda's health security.

What the U.S. and Uganda will do Together under the AFCP

Collections Preservation and Management

American archivists and conservation professionals will train UVRI staff in international preservation standards while UVRI collects and catalogues historical documents, photographs, laboratory records, and artifacts from nearly 90 years of scientific collaboration

Together, we'll create a professionally catalogued archive with climate-controlled storage and modern security systems, preserving irreplaceable materials including original Rockefeller Foundation documents, correspondence between American and Ugandan scientists, and specimens from groundbreaking discoveries

Exhibition Development

American museum experts will collaborate with UVRI curators to design interactive exhibitions that tell the story of 90 years of American and Ugandan scientific partnership, making complex science accessible to all.

The Museum will feature both physical exhibitions at UVRI's Entebbe campus and virtual exhibitions accessible globally through 360-degree tours and an augmented reality mobile app.

Educational Programming and Public Engagement

UVRI will develop curriculum-aligned programs for Ugandan primary, secondary, and university students, while visiting American scientists and experts provide guest lectures and workshops.

The Museum will offer programs for students, teacher training, and public events celebrating scientific achievements, reaching thousands of young Ugandans annually.

Infrastructure and Security

The U.S. will provide security systems, climate control equipment, and archival-quality storage materials, while UVRI maintains the facility and provides trained security personnel. Together, we'll ensure the Museum meets international standards for protecting irreplaceable scientific heritage.

Strengthening the U.S.-Uganda Health Partnership

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The AFCP project at UVRI supports the $2.3 billion, five-year Health Memorandum of Understanding signed between the United States and Uganda in December 2025, which emphasizes building health systems Uganda can sustain for itself through mutual investment and partnership.

By documenting 90 years of successful American and Ugandan health collaboration--from the Rockefeller Foundation's founding support in 1936 to today's CDC and NIH partnerships--the Museum demonstrates the enduring value of long-term investment in African scientific capacity.

For 90 years, American and Ugandan scientists have worked side by side to confront some of the world's deadliest diseases. Preserving this history is about more than safeguarding artifacts, it honors a partnership that has saved lives, advanced scientific discovery, and strengthened global health security. The museum will ensure future generations understand how collaboration between Uganda and the United States has benefited both nations and the world.

Emerging infectious diseases don't respect borders. American investment in Uganda's scientific capacity protects both Americans and Ugandans by detecting and stopping outbreaks at the source. UVRI stands as proof that sustained partnerships build capable, self-reliant institutions that strengthen regional stability and global health security.