Rwanda: Key Projects to Be Funded Through Rwf288bn Financing Packages

Four health centres in Kigali are set to be upgraded, more than 3,500 hectares of farmland developed for irrigation, and social protection programmes expanded under four financing agreements worth about Rwf288 billion approved by the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday, July 21.

The financing package comprises a €25 million (about Rwf36.7 billion) loan from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), two $80 million loans from the International Development Association (IDA), about Rwf117.6 billion each, and an $11.1 million grant from IDA (about Rwf16 billion).

ALSO READ: Rwanda secures $250m IMF funding to deal with external shocks

Presenting the draft laws before lawmakers, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Yusuf Murangwa said the financing will strengthen Rwanda's healthcare system, accelerate commercial agriculture, enhance preparedness for future health emergencies and expand social protection programmes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"These financing agreements will strengthen the health sector, promote commercial agriculture, enhance pandemic preparedness and expand social protection programmes," Murangwa told lawmakers.

All four draft laws were approved unanimously by the 54 lawmakers present.

ALSO READ: Lower House approves Rwf500bn financing to drive job creation

The €25 million AFD loan will support efforts to strengthen the healthcare system by improving health infrastructure, expanding access to primary healthcare services, increasing the use of digital technologies in healthcare delivery and strengthening emergency referral services.

"The programme seeks to strengthen the resilience of the health sector by improving health infrastructure, building the capacity of healthcare workers and enhancing health security," the minister said.

Murangwa said the programme will also finance the implementation of the 4x4 reform, which aims to increase healthcare workers by four times by 2029 while strengthening primary healthcare services across the country.

ALSO READ: Rwanda secures Rwf370bn funding to support economic growth

The programme is expected to improve access to quality healthcare services, particularly for vulnerable populations, while promoting gender equality and strengthening the sector's resilience to climate-related challenges.

The financing complements a previous €35 million AFD loan approved in 2025 for the same programme. The loan will be repaid over 20 years, with a five-year grace period, at an interest rate of one per cent.

Lawmakers also approved an US$80 million IDA loan for the Commercialization and De-Risking for Agricultural Transformation Project.

The project is intended to promote commercial agriculture by expanding irrigation infrastructure, improving access to agricultural finance and strengthening crop and livestock insurance.

"The next phase is to accelerate the transition to commercial agriculture by expanding irrigation infrastructure and improving access to finance and agricultural insurance," Murangwa said.

Key interventions include the development of irrigation infrastructure covering 975 hectares in the Gabiro Agribusiness Hub and 2,600 hectares under the second phase of the Cyohoha irrigation scheme.

The project will also support value addition, agricultural infrastructure development, project management and emergency response measures. The loan will be repaid over 40 years after an 11-year grace period and carries no interest.

Parliament further ratified an $11.105 million IDA grant under the Rwanda Pandemic Preparedness, Response and Resilience Programme.

The programme aims to strengthen Rwanda's capacity to prevent, detect and respond to future pandemics while ensuring continued delivery of essential health services.

"The financing will support the rehabilitation and equipping of four health centres in Kigali, helping reduce pressure on Masaka Hospital while strengthening preparedness for future pandemics," Murangwa said.

The grant will finance the rehabilitation and expansion of Gatenga, Busanza, Muyumbu and Gahanga health centres in Kigali, relocate Rutsiro Health Centre in Rutsiro District and provide medical equipment for the upgraded facilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MPs approved another $80 million IDA loan to support programmes aimed at improving citizen welfare.

According to Murangwa, the financing will help expand social protection programmes by creating climate-resilient jobs, supporting vulnerable households to graduate from poverty, strengthening skills development and improving institutional systems that deliver social welfare services.

"The project aims to create more climate-resilient jobs, strengthen social protection systems and help vulnerable households graduate from poverty," he said.

The finance minister said the financing complements another $100 million IDA loan approved in 2022 for the same programme and will support the implementation of the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) through investments in employment creation, skills development and improved access to services for vulnerable households.

The loan will be repaid over 40 years after an 11-year grace period and carries no interest.