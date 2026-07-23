Nigeria: My Past Comments About Tinubu Now Baseless, Not Lies - Bwala

Presidential spokesman Daniel Bwala has said his past remarks against President Bola Tinubu should no longer dominate public discourse, describing them as "baseless" in the context of current realities while insisting they were never false.

Bwala spoke on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today, where he sparred with anchor Seun Okinbaloye over comments he made about Tinubu before joining the administration.

The presidential aide said he was surprised that the presenter continued to revisit his previous statements instead of discussing issues affecting Nigerians.

"The first person that started asking me this question was you, and you have done that more than five times. Are you not tired?" Bwala asked. "They are completely inconsequential to what is happening."

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He argued that the conversation should have centred on governance, including the economy, education, security and a letter purportedly sent by United States President Donald Trump commending Tinubu's security efforts.

"We have taken almost 10 minutes on this," he said. "Nigerian people want to hear tonight what is happening to their lives. They want to know what is happening with their economy, with their education, and most importantly, with security."

According to Bwala, the Tinubu administration has made notable progress, particularly by improving coordination among the country's security agencies.

"We have made substantial progress. It is the first time in Nigeria's history that the leadership of President Bola Tinubu has brought about very strong collaboration," he said.

When Okinbaloye asked whether describing his former comments as "baseless" meant they were lies, Bwala drew a distinction between the two.

"They are not lies. They are baseless. Not important for conversation," he said.

Bwala also accused the presenter of giving prominence to opposition talking points while overlooking similar issues involving opposition politicians.

"I'm trying my best not to be aggressive about it, but you're riding on the opposition's back horse," he said.

He cited Labour Party leader Peter Obi as an example, saying, "Peter Obi has since changed parties four times. How many times have you asked their people?"

Bwala maintained that debates over his previous criticisms of Tinubu had become irrelevant, urging greater attention to the administration's policies and the issues directly affecting Nigerians.