Nigeria: AAU Alumni President Launches Global Appeal to Complete Records Centre

The Worldwide President of the Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Alumni Association, Dr. Clifford Imade Omozeghian, has launched a global appeal to graduates of the institution to rally financial support for the completion of the association's Examination and Records Building Project, describing the initiative as a legacy that will transform academic records management and benefit generations of alumni.

Speaking during an interactive session with members of the association in Canada, Omozeghian urged graduates across the world to contribute generously towards the project, saying its completion would significantly improve the processing of transcripts, certificates and other academic records while strengthening the university's infrastructure.

He explained that although the facility would ultimately belong to the university after completion and handover, its greatest beneficiaries would be alumni who rely on efficient access to academic records for employment, further studies and other professional pursuits.

According to him, the project has recorded substantial progress under his administration, with construction already reaching the decking stage.

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He commended alumni members who have made donations towards the project but stressed that much more support was required to ensure its speedy completion.

"The project has come this far because of the commitment of our members. However, we need every graduate of Ambrose Alli University to play a role in bringing this vision to reality," he said.

To encourage wider participation, the alumni president announced that every donor, regardless of the amount contributed, would have his or her name permanently documented in the building's Hall of Fame as recognition for supporting the landmark project.

He outlined four categories of donations: Diamond for contributions of N101 million and above; Gold for donations between N51 million and N100 million; Silver for donations ranging from N1 million to N50 million; and Bronze for contributions between N100,000 and n999,999.

Omozeghian stressed that every graduate of the institution,including holders of PhDs, Master's degrees, Bachelor's degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, Diplomas and Honorary Doctorates,is automatically a member of the Alumni Association and should see the project as a collective responsibility.

He urged members to channel their donations to the Association's dedicated project account with Zenith Bank and forward evidence of payment to the Association for proper documentation.

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The AAU Alumni Worldwide President also expressed gratitude to the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for what he described as the governor's unwavering commitment to the growth and revitalisation of Ambrose Alli University.

He noted that Governor Okpebholo, as Visitor to the university, has demonstrated a strong resolve to restore the vision of the institution's founding father, the late Prof. Ambrose Folorunsho Alli.

To underscore the progress already made, Omozeghian also released photographs of the ongoing construction, expressing optimism that with increased support from alumni across the globe, the Examination and Records Building would soon be completed and handed over to the university.

The project is expected to strengthen administrative efficiency, improve records management and enhance service delivery for thousands of AAU graduates seeking academic documentation both within Nigeria and abroad.