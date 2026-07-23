Namibia: Dapp Market Day Unites Omusati Farmers

DAPP Namibia hosted a vibrant market day in Onambelela showcasing the achievements of the Capricorn Foundation Community-Based Horticulture Production in the Omusati region.

Aune Enkono, a DAPP beneficiary, expressed her gratitude towards the progress in food security, nutrition, and climate-smart agriculture that has changed their livelihoods.

"Through the DAPP Farmers' Club, with support from the Capricorn Foundation, I have learned improved farming methods and better marketing skills. These have increased my confidence, boosted my production, and motivated me to expand my backyard garden because I have seen that the more produce, the better income you can earn," Aune said.

The event brought together beneficiaries, community members, government representatives and local buyers, giving farmers a chance to showcase and sell their fresh produce directly to consumers.

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Through the Onambelela Farmers' Club project, beneficiaries receive practical training in climate-smart and conservation agriculture, soil fertility management, pest and disease control, harvesting, post-harvest handling, value addition, financial literacy and market readiness.

The demonstration garden serves as both a learning and production hub, where participants develop practical skills before applying them in their own household gardens.

The highlight of the project was the successful Market Day, where beneficiaries proudly displayed a colourful selection of fresh vegetables, including tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, beetroot, green peppers and onions, alongside traditional foods and other locally produced products.

DAPP Namibia MD Alfred Besa explained how the marketplace gave beneficiaries an opportunity to put their business skills into practice.

"The Market Day demonstrates what is possible when communities are equipped with the right knowledge, skills and support. It is encouraging to see beneficiaries not only producing nutritious food for their families but also generating income and contributing to local economic development," said Alfred.

Since 2024, the partnership has supported vulnerable households with a range of backyard gardening initiatives through practical agricultural training, continuous mentoring and production support.

Building on these achievements, the Farmers' Club places greater emphasis on market-orientated skills, enabling beneficiaries to strengthen both food production and income-generating opportunities.

"This is exactly the kind of sustainable impact DAPP Namibia strives to achieve together with partners such as the Capricorn Foundation," Alfred added.

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The strong turnout and enthusiastic community support underscored the importance of supporting local farmers and buying locally produced food. The success of the Market Day celebrated not only the hard work and dedication of the Farmers' Club beneficiaries but also the value of partnerships in building resilient communities.

As DAPP Namibia and the Capricorn Foundation continue working together to strengthen sustainable agriculture in Omusati, the Market Day stands as a powerful reminder that empowering farmers with knowledge, practical skills and market access creates lasting benefits for families, communities and the local economy.

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