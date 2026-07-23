Tunisia: Head of State Warns Against Attempts to Disrupt Public Services Amid Outages and Wildfires

Tunis — President Kaïs Saïed chaired a high-level meeting at Carthage Palace on Wednesday to discuss the prolonged water and electricity outages affecting several regions, as well as the recent wave of wildfires. The meeting brought together the ministers of the interior, equipment, industry and energy, and agriculture, along with the heads of STEG, SONEDE and the Civil Protection.

The President said he was closely monitoring the latest developments nationwide, describing the combination of extended utility outages and wildfires as "abnormal." He warned that the State would not remain passive in the face of any attempt to disrupt public services, harm citizens or stir social tensions.

Saïed described water and electricity cuts lasting more than 24 hours as "unacceptable" and called for their immediate resolution. He also instructed authorities to notify citizens in advance of any unavoidable service interruptions and schedule them at appropriate times to minimize disruption.

The Head of State also praised Civil Protection units for their swift and effective response to the fires, highlighting their close coordination with the military, security forces and relevant administrative authorities. He commended the professionalism and dedication shown by all those involved in firefighting operations.

Concluding the meeting, President Saïed reaffirmed that the Tunisian people would remain resilient and united in the face of any attempt to destabilize the country, regardless of its source.