Somalia Cabinet Approves Landmark Culture and Arts Bill to Protect National Heritage

23 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Council of Ministers has approved a landmark Culture and Arts Bill aimed at creating a legal framework to protect, develop and promote the country's rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions.

The bill, prepared by the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, marks the first legislation of its kind in Somalia and is expected to guide efforts to preserve national heritage, support artistic creativity and strengthen the role of culture in society.

Information, Culture and Tourism Minister Abdulfatah Qasim Mahmoud welcomed the cabinet's approval, describing the legislation as an important step toward safeguarding Somali culture and ensuring its transmission to future generations.

The proposed law seeks to provide legal support for the development of cultural and artistic sectors, including Somali literature, traditional arts, creative works and other forms of cultural expression.

The ministry said the bill would also contribute to protecting Somalia's national identity by preserving historical and cultural heritage while encouraging artists, writers and cultural practitioners to continue developing Somali creativity.

Officials said the legislation would strengthen the contribution of culture to peacebuilding, social cohesion and unity among Somali communities, highlighting culture as a key element in promoting national identity and shared values.

The bill will now move through the next stages of the legislative process before it can become law.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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