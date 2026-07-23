Somalia, Maldives Pledge Stronger Diplomatic Cooperation

23 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

New Delhi — Somalia's Ambassador to India, Dr. Abdullahi Mohamed Odowa, who also serves as the country's non-resident ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, on Wednesday presented his letters of credence to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

The credential ceremony was attended by Ayaan Mahmoud Sheikh Hamid, First Counsellor at the Somali Embassy in India.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation between Somalia and the Maldives.

They also highlighted the longstanding ties between the two countries, noting that their direct diplomatic relationship dates back to March 10, 1988.

Both sides expressed their commitment to further enhancing bilateral engagement and cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

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