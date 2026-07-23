Tanzania: Ways to Style Your Favourite Ruffle Blouse

Dar es Salaam — A RUFFLE blouse is a timeless wardrobe staple that effortlessly balances romance and sophistication. The golden rule of styling this statement piece is balancing proportions.

Because ruffles naturally add volume to your upper body, always pair them with sleek, well-fitted bottoms to maintain a polished silhouette. Here is how to style your blouse for any occasion:

· Chic everyday look: Tuck a ruffled top into highwaisted skinny jeans and finish with classic leather loafers.

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· Workplace transition: Layer a structured blazer over your blouse, allowing the ruffles to peek out, and pair it with tailored trousers.

· Evening out: Create a striking contrast by matching soft ruffles with an edgy leather pencil skirt and strappy heels. Keep accessories minimal to let the blouse shine; swap heavy necklaces for simple stud earrings.

By keeping your bottoms streamlined and your jewellery understated, your ruffle blouse remains the elegant centrepiece of any outfit.