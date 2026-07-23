Rwanda, China Highlight Growing Military Cooperation

Rwandan and Chinese senior military officials have commended the growing cooperation in military education, specialised training and regional security initiatives.

This was highlighted during celebrations marking the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Kigali on Thursday, July 22.

ALSO READ: Kagame, China's Lt Gen Huang discuss greater military cooperation

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking at the event, Maj. Gen. Alex Kagame, the Chief of Staff of the Reserve Force at Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), said cooperation between the RDF and the Chinese military has produced "tangible results" and contributed meaningfully to the development of Rwanda's defence capabilities.

"China's consistent support in professional military education and specialised training has made a meaningful contribution to the continued development of RDF capabilities," Kagame said.

ALSO READ: China ready to 'boost' military ties with Rwanda - envoy

He added that investment in human capital remains central to building professional and operationally effective armed forces.

"This investment in human capital continues to strengthen the professionalism and operational effectiveness of our respective armed forces," he said.

Kagame said the evolving international security environment is increasingly requiring armed forces to respond to complex and interconnected challenges, making trusted partnerships more important than ever.

"This reality underscores the importance of trusted partnerships that promote capacity building, professional excellence and collective efforts towards regional and international peace and stability," he said.

He noted that Rwanda remains committed to working closely with China in pursuit of shared objectives.

Rwanda and China have maintained diplomatic relations for decades, with cooperation spanning infrastructure, trade, health, education and defence.

According to Kagame, the military-to-military relationship has continued to deepen alongside broader bilateral ties.

"We are convinced that the friendship between our two countries and the cooperation between our armed forces will continue to grow, in both scope and substance, to the mutual benefit of our peoples and in support of international peace and security," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Chinese Embassy, Capt (Navy) Li Dayi, the Defence Attaché, described Rwanda as an important partner in China's defence engagement with Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Arms and Armies Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Cooperation between our two militaries in national defence building, military exchanges and personnel training has continued to deepen and has strengthened mutual trust and the traditional friendship between our two countries," Li said.

He added that China is ready to expand practical cooperation with Rwanda in areas such as professional military education, specialised training and regional security coordination.

"China is ready to deepen practical military cooperation with African countries to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability," he said.

He also presented China's broader international security and development initiatives, arguing that Beijing seeks to contribute to global peace, development and multilateral cooperation through the United Nations and other international mechanisms.

Over the past 10 years, more than 300 Rwandan military personnel graduated from Chinese military institutions. In addition, 25 RDF officers received scholarships to study in China in specialised fields including strategic studies, engineering, military science, and air defence.

In August 2024, President Paul Kagame met with Lt Gen Huang Xucong, the Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the Central Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, to discuss ways to strengthen military cooperation between Rwanda and China.