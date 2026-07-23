Rwanda: Kigali Cine Junction Extends Special Screening to Rwandan Films

The fourth edition of Kigali Cine Junction (KCJ), which kicked off on Wednesday, July 22, will feature an expanded programme of film screenings, industry discussions and training opportunities aimed at bringing more cinema to Rwandan audiences.

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Running until July 26 under the theme "Genre in Film," this year's festival will feature film screenings, panel discussions, masterclasses, networking sessions and cultural events, making it the largest edition since its inception.

The programme includes an opening screening of Kwibuka, starring Miss France 2000 Sonia Rolland; a special focus on Nigeria's Surreal16 Collective; a producers' lab; horror and documentary nights; children's films; and a masterclass led by acclaimed American producer Paul Garnes.

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Filmmaker Philbert Aimé Mbabazi Sharangabo, the co-founder of Imitana Productions, which organises the festival, told The New Times that KCJ was created to bridge the gap between films made in Rwanda and local audiences.

"The target of the festival is to show movies that people have had no chance to see in Rwanda," he said.

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Sharangabo noted that many films produced in Rwanda often go straight to international festivals, leaving local audiences without an opportunity to watch them.

"There are films made in Rwanda that are immediately taken to international festivals, but Rwandans never get the chance to see them," he said.

He added that the festival also provides visibility for locally produced films that often struggle to find screening platforms.

Beyond screenings, Sharangabo said the festival is increasingly positioning itself as a learning platform for emerging filmmakers through industry-focused masterclasses and discussions with internationally recognised professionals.

"We have masterclasses where filmmakers will engage with international producers such as Paul Garnes, who produced Selma. It is not often that we get such industry figures to come to Rwanda and share their experience with our local talent," he said.

According to organisers, the festival has recorded significant growth over its four editions, with attendance increasing from 600 people in 2023 to more than 2,400 in 2025. The organising team has also grown from 10 members at the inaugural edition to more than 90.

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Interested filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts are encouraged to apply early for the masterclasses taking place during the festival.