Mozambique and China Should Take Their Economic Ties to Higher Level - Cta

Maputo — Mozambique's Confederation of Business Associations (CTA) calls for paradigm shift in economic relations between Mozambique and China, proposing a move from a model based on trade and investment to one grounded in joint production, technology transfer, and the creation of value chains.

According to CTA Deputy Chairman, Amâncio Gume, who was speaking to a business delegation from the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the economic relationship between Mozambique and China should also be grounded in joint production, the creation of value chains, and the transfer of knowledge and technology.

Gume believes that this new approach will allow Chinese investments to have a deeper impact on the Mozambican economy by fostering industrialization, the development of local suppliers, and job creation.

"Mozambique offers natural resources, arable land, and a strategic location for accessing markets within SADC and the African continent, while China possesses capital, technology, industrial capacity, and business expertise. Long-term business partnerships should be built, fostering mutual benefits and greater integration of domestic companies", he said.

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Gume also highlighted sectors such as agro-industry, energy, logistics, transport, construction, manufacturing, the digital economy, trade, and services as priorities for bilateral cooperation.

He added that the CTA continues to promote reforms to improve the business environment and is implementing the National Certification Program (PRONACER), designed to prepare small and medium-sized enterprises to integrate into the supply chains of major investment projects.

"We call on IPIM to strengthen business certification and capacity-building programs, aiming to boost the competitiveness of Mozambican companies and increasing their participation in Chinese investment projects", he said.