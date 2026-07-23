Mozambique: Investments in Gas Must Be Turned Into Domestic Benefits - Eni

Maputo — The Italian energy company ENI has reaffirmed its commitment to helping Mozambique to develop its local content by turning investments in the gas sector into benefits for domestic companies, which is crucial for high-skilled jobs creation.

According to Marica Calabrese, Eni's Country Manager for Mozambique, speaking on Wednesday, in Maputo, at the CEO Summit, the success of Eni's operations should not be measured solely by operational results or liquefied natural gas production volumes, but by "the development that the projects leave behind through local capacity building and economic strengthening."

"Eni's strategy rests on three pillars: defining shared goals among the government, communities, and the private sector; shared responsibility among all stakeholders; and ongoing cooperation to achieve sustainable development. Within this framework, local content remains central to the company's strategy. Eni has been investing in employee training, the qualification of Mozambican technicians, and the strengthening of the national supply chain, thereby enabling increased participation by local companies in the Rovuma Basin gas projects", she said.

According to Calabrese, the company regularly holds meetings with domestic suppliers, business fairs, and sessions presenting contracting opportunities.

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"To date, more than 400 Mozambican companies have participated in these initiatives, which are designed to facilitate access to the oil and gas industry market", she said.

"About half of the value of this component will be executed locally, a decision that stems from a strategic choice by the company rather than merely a legal obligation", Calabrese added.

ENI is already operating the Coral Sul liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating platform. The platform is anchored 50 kilometres from the coast of Palma district in Cabo Delgado. It is about 200 kilometres north of the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba. The project was formally inaugurated on 23 November 2022 by the then President Filipe Nyusi.

The Italian energy company ENI and its partners are waiting for the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the implementation of the Coral Norte Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project, located in Area Four of the Rovuma Basin, off the coast of Cabo Delgado.

The project, which is budgeted at over 7.2 billion US dollars, is expected to produce approximately 3.5 million tons of LNG per year and 4,300 barrels of condensate per day for approximately 30 years.