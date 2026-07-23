Zimbabwe: Posb Declares Record U.S.$5.14 Million Dividend to Mutapa Investment Fund

23 July 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE People's Own Savings Bank (POSB) has declared a record dividend of US$5.14 million to the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF).

The dividend, declared for the 2026 financial year, represents a sharp increase from the US$1.52 million paid in 2025 and extends the bank's five-year upward trajectory in shareholder returns.

POSB Chief Executive Officer Garainashe Changunda attributed the bank's performance to its ongoing transformation strategy centred on innovation, operational efficiency and customer-focused service delivery.

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"As I reflect on our transformation journey, I am proud of the significant progress we have made in advancing innovation, strengthening operational excellence and enhancing customer value. Our performance reflects the resilience of our strategy, the dedication of our employees, and the continued trust and confidence of our customers, shareholder and other stakeholders in the POSB brand," said Changunda.

The latest dividend continues a remarkable growth trend, rising from US$216,334 in 2022 to the current record payout.

The bank has also strengthened its capacity to finance key productive sectors through a combination of strategic funding facilities, including US$5 million from the Mutapa Investment Fund, US$10 million from Afreximbank and a US$22.5 million agricultural mechanisation facility under the Belarus programme.

By mid-2026, POSB's loan portfolio had expanded to US$54.3 million, while customer deposits rose to US$99.4 million, driven by business growth and increasing customer confidence.

The bank said it remains on course with its digital transformation programme, with more than 83% of its Transformation Strategic Plan completed. Full implementation of its new core banking system is expected by December 2026.

With a stronger capital base and rising profitability, POSB said it is well-positioned to continue supporting Zimbabwe's productive sectors while delivering sustainable returns to shareholders.

Africatravel guides"Through continued investment in digital technologies and capabilities, we are building a modern, trusted and digitally inclusive financial institution that is well-positioned for the future," Changunda said.

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