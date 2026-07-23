South Africa: Your Taxi Trips Could Cost R127 More Monthly

Stats SA says taxi fares rose 11.5% in June, mainly because petrol and diesel became more expensive.

A worker taking 44 monthly trips could pay R76 to R127 more, depending on their old fare.

Minibus taxi fare increases could take another R76 to R127 from a worker's monthly budget.

Statistics South Africa said fares rose by an average of 11.5% between May and June 2026.

Passenger transport prices increased by 8.1% during the month and were 12.5% higher than a year earlier.

Higher fuel prices were the main reason. Petrol cost 31.7% more than a year earlier, while diesel increased by 50.8%.

The extra cost quickly adds up for workers travelling to work and back for 22 days each month.

Someone who previously paid R15 for one trip could spend about R76 more monthly. A previous R20 fare could add about R101 to the monthly cost.

A commuter who paid R25 each way could spend about R127 more.

These figures use the national average increase across 44 monthly trips. Actual fares depend on the route and taxi association.

Commuters can estimate their increase using this calculation: Old one-way fare x 11.5% x 44 trips.

A worker who previously spent R880 monthly on a R20 one-way fare could now pay about R981.