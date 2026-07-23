South Africa: Pork T-Bone With Caper Butter and Braised Red Cabbage and Pears

23 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tony Jackman

Cooked just slightly 'under', a pork chop - or in this case T-bone - delivers a tender, substantial meal well suited to a simple but fine accompaniment, in this case, caper butter.

Capers and pork are a great combination. More often I use capers with chicken or fish, but pork is just as good a match for these dried, brined buds of the caper bush.

A pork T-bone has loin on one side of the bone and tenderloin on the other, so there's great potential for a tender result - the key is not to overcook them. The bone itself adds flavour, as bones always do, while lending something to the dish's good looks.

Pork meat, as we all learn by experience, turns tough or at least a bit chewy even in that moment while you're asking yourself, "Hmmmm, is it time to stop cooking?" Chances are the moment has passed, so don't hesitate - it's amazing how often our cooking instincts are correct.

This is a quick and easy recipe, so is perfect to make when you're short on time. Choose an extra side dish that is also simple and quick to cook, such as quartered potatoes cooked in an air fryer basket while the pork T-bones are cooking.

The braised cabbage is very quick to cook, with the pear element added shortly before serving.

The lemon is a very important...

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