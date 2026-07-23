Angola: Embassy Staff Pay Tribute to Former Ambassador to Cuba

Luanda — Staff from the Angolan Embassy in Cuba and members of the Angolan community residing in that central American country on Tuesday (21) paid tribute to former ambassador Carlos Cruz de Lemos Sardinha Dias, during a ceremony held at the Angolan House of Culture in the city of Havana.

The event marked the conclusion of the posthumous tributes to the diplomat, who passed away on June 21 of the current year in Panama City due to an illness.

According to a press release from the Angolan Embassy in Cuba to which ANGOP had access, the mission's Chargé d'Affaires, Iara Barbosa Proença, highlighted the late ambassador's professional trajectory, personal character, commitment, and dedication to Angolan diplomacy.

The diplomat emphasized that the late diplomat left behind a legacy of professionalism, patriotism, and dedication to strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation between Angola and the countries where he served.

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High-ranking Cuban state and government officials, including the Director General of Bilateral Affairs, Carlos Miguel Pereira Hernández, the head of the Sub-Saharan Africa Directorate at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Luís Alberto Amorós Núñez, as well as members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Havana, attended the ceremony.

The event also included a prayer led by Father Odinei Mota, who acknowledged Carlos Sardinha Dias's human and spiritual qualities and recalled the spiritual, academic, and pastoral training he had received in his youth for the Catholic priesthood.

Carlos Cruz de Lemos Sardinha was born on June 22, 1962, in the province of Cuanza Sul. He served as Angola's ambassador to Cuba, having been appointed in January 2025 and, as a non-resident ambassador, to seven countries in Central America.