Angola: Luanda Railway Train Derails On Malanje/Lucala Line Section

Ndalatando — A Luanda Railway locomotive and a wagon derailed on Wednesday (22) on the Malanje/Lucala railway section, in the province of Cuanza-Norte.

The gas-transport train, which was running between Malanje and Luanda, consisted of ten empty tanker wagons, hauled by a C30 locomotive.

According to a press release from CFL, following the accident, the two derailed vehicles travelled about 25 metres, but caused no injuries.

Following an initial assessment, the press release points to the severe state of degradation of the 215-kilometre section between the towns of Zenza do Itombe (Cuanza-Norte) and Cacuso (Malanje) as the presumed causes of the accident.

The statement notes that CFL has already sent a breakdown train to the scene for technical work to restore regular circulation conditions on the section.

According to the statement, a technical team of specialists from the National Institute for the Prevention and Investigation of Transport Accidents and Incidents and from CFL travelled on the section to determine the real causes of the accident.

Via 28 stations along a 479 km route, Luanda Railway connects the provinces of Luanda, Cuanza-Norte, and Malanje.