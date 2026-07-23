Nigeria: America Cannot Continue to Fight Nigeria's Insecurity - Baba Yusuf

Political strategist Baba Yusuf has said Nigeria must take primary responsibility for tackling its security challenges, insisting that the United States cannot continue to shoulder the country's fight against terrorism and banditry.

Yusuf made the remarks during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, where he stressed the need for Nigeria to act as a sovereign nation while strengthening international partnerships to combat insecurity.

"America cannot continue to fight our insecurity issues. We must stand as a sovereign nation and do what we have to do. We need collaboration and strategic engagements," he said.

Commenting on reports of U.S. President Donald Trump's praise for President Bola Tinubu's efforts against terrorism, Yusuf described the development as positive for Nigeria's international image.

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He also welcomed recent actions by the U.S. Congress on issues relating to Nigeria's security, saying they reflected growing cooperation between both countries.

"I welcome the development even before President Trump welcomed it. So it's a good one for us as a country," he said.

However, Yusuf stressed that the long-term success of the fight against insecurity would depend on sustained efforts by the Nigerian government.

He noted that although the United States had provided military equipment and support that contributed to the elimination of some senior terrorist figures, maintaining those gains remained the real challenge.

"America has also provided some equipment with this particular intervention. We see the taking out of some key senior figures of the terrorists, but sustainability is key," he said.

Yusuf added that he would continue to monitor how the government's security efforts affect Nigerians, particularly relations among Muslims, Christians and other citizens.

"As a Nigerian, that is what I wait to see because what is important for me is what is happening to Muslims, Christians, and even free thinkers in Nigeria moving forward," he said.