Nigeria: U.S. Indicts Nigerian Over $300,000 Romance, Email Scam

A 45-year-old Nigerian national residing in Frisco, Texas, Okeoghene Patrick Udugba, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the United States over allegations of involvement in romance and business email compromise schemes.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the indictment in a statement issued on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Udugba faces charges of money laundering as well as conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud after allegedly helping to defraud the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of over $300,000.

According to United States Attorney Brian D. Miller, the indictment alleges that Udugba and his co-conspirators used social media platforms and dating websites to establish fake romantic relationships with individuals across multiple American states.

Investigators revealed that these individuals were manipulated into serving as money mules to receive and cash fraudulently obtained checks.

To generate the fraudulent payments, members of the syndicate allegedly sent emails from spoofed addresses in Nigeria, falsely presenting themselves as official representatives of the U.S. government agency.