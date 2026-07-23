Nigeria: Group Urges Opposition Parties to Unite Ahead of 2027 Polls

A civic group, Concern Nigeria, has called on opposition political parties to put aside their differences and forge a united front ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that persistent divisions could undermine Nigeria's democracy.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its representative, Daniel Anyanwu, the group expressed concern over the leadership crises and internal conflicts affecting several opposition parties, saying the situation could hand the ruling party an easy victory.

According to the group, Nigeria "cannot afford a divided opposition" at a time when many citizens are seeking credible political alternatives.

It urged opposition leaders to place national interest above personal ambitions by resolving internal disputes, strengthening internal democracy, and recommitting to coalition-building.

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"A united opposition is not merely an electoral strategy; it is a democratic necessity," the statement said.

The group also advised opposition parties to build alliances based on shared ideology and policy direction rather than political convenience, while intensifying grassroots mobilisation across the country.

Concern Nigeria further called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), National Democratic Coalition (NDC), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Peoples Party (APP), and other opposition parties to convene a national dialogue aimed at presenting a common front ahead of the 2027 elections.

"The future of our democracy depends on it. Nigerians' dreams of a better nation will only come to pass when the opposition comes together with purpose, discipline and unity of vision," the statement added.