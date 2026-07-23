Nigeria: Customs Warns Nigerians Against Fake Recruitment Update

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says the purported recruitment update currently circulating on some social media platforms is fake and did not originate from the service.

NCS's spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Maiwada urged members of the public to disregard the false information, saying the service would only communicate recruitment updates through its official channels.

He also advised the public to remain vigilant and verify information before sharing it.

"Members of the public are advised to disregard the publication and rely only on information disseminated through the official communication channels of the NCS.

"Official NCS social media handles are Facebook: Nigeria Customs Service. Instagram: @customsng; X (Twitter): @customsng; Threads: @customsng; and TikTok: @customsng," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NCS received 573,523 applications during the first phase of its exercise after it advertised a total of 3,927 vacancies on Dec. 27, 2024, across the Superintendent, Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres.

In 2025, various stages of the recruitment exercises were conducted, but appointment letters were yet to be issued. (NAN)