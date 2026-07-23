Nigeria: How the Tolaram Science Challenge Is Transforming Young Minds

For 10 years, the Tolaram Science Challenge has done more than test students' knowledge of science by inspiring ambition, nurturing critical thinking and opening doors to new opportunities for young people across Ibeju-Lekki. As Iwerekun Community Senior High School clinched its third consecutive title at the competition's landmark 10th edition, the event highlighted not only academic excellence but also the enduring impact of a decade-long investment in STEM education, with scholarships, success stories and transformed lives underscoring its growing legacy. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

For a decade, the Tolaram Science

Challenge has been quietly changing the narrative for young people in Ibeju-Lekki. In communities where many students once struggled to see education as a pathway to opportunity, the annual competition has become a platform that rewards excellence, nurtures innovation and inspires confidence in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Its impact was once again on display as Iwerekun Community Senior High School, Ibeju-Lekki, emerged winner of the 10th edition of the Tolaram Science Challenge (TSC), securing an impressive third consecutive title and reinforcing the competition's growing legacy of academic excellence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Sponsored by Lagos Free Zone, the Tolaram Science Challenge is an annual science competition for secondary schools in the Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos. Since it was launched in 2016, the initiative has grown into one of the flagship Corporate Social Responsibility programmes of Lagos Free Zone, providing students with an opportunity to demonstrate innovative ideas and practical solutions to real-world challenges through STEM education.

Rewarding Excellence and Healthy Competition

This year's competition brought together 16 participating secondary schools, with each school represented by six students. Contestants tested their knowledge across Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and General Knowledge, competing for honours in what has become one of the most anticipated academic events in the area.

At the end of the keenly contested grand finale, Iwerekun Community Senior High School defeated Magbon-Alade Senior Grammar School to lift the coveted trophy.

Ibeju Senior High School, Lekki, finished in third place, while Community Senior High School, Lekki, came fourth.

Individual excellence was also celebrated. Nyong Jebson, Adekunle Ephraim and Ashikodi Chukwu emerged first, second and third respectively among the outstanding students, with each receiving a cash prize.

In addition, 32 students were awarded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scholarships in recognition of their exceptional performances throughout the competition.

The Tolaram Science Challenge is a brainchild of Lagos Free Zone. Designed to promote science education among secondary school students in Ibeju-Lekki, each participating school is represented by five pupils, while five others serve as audience members, giving more students an opportunity to participate in the learning experience.

Building Communities Through Education

Speaking at the grand finale, Director, Zone Development, Binay Saraf, who represented the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone, Adesuwa Ladoja, described the competition's 10th anniversary as an important milestone.

She said: "Over the past decade, we have seen this event grow in scale, participation, and impact. Each year, more schools, more students and more teachers have joined us on this journey of discovery and learning.

"Today, the Tolaram Science Challenge has become a platform that encourages curiosity, innovation, critical thinking and healthy competition. More importantly, it has become a symbol of our commitment to investing in the future of our communities."

According to Ladoja, Lagos Free Zone believes community development extends beyond infrastructure and employment.

"At Lagos Free Zone and Tolaram, we believe that developing communities goes beyond building infrastructure or creating jobs. It also means creating opportunities for young people to learn, grow and discover their potential," she said.

She encouraged participants to view the competition as more than a race for prizes.

"Whether you receive a prize today or not, the knowledge you gain, the friendships you build and the experience you take away will remain with you for life."

Also speaking, Director and Chief Sustainability Officer, Lagos Free Zone, Vishal Shah, reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to improving the quality of education across the Ibeju-Lekki axis, noting that over the last 10 years, the initiative has encouraged healthy competition among students and improved performance in qualifying examinations.

Changing Lives Beyond the Classroom

For Olakunle Fadumiye, the Visioner of the Tolaram Science Challenge, the competition was born from a desire to transform communities through education.

Reflecting on the programme's beginnings in 2016, he recalled that many young people had little motivation to pursue science because opportunities appeared limited.

"When we started in 2016, many students had little motivation to pursue science subjects. Some preferred fishing and informal work instead of going to school because they saw few opportunities through education. University seemed unattainable to many. Yet we believed that if we could inspire even a few students to dream bigger, we could begin changing the future of an entire community."

He commended the leadership of Tolaram and Lagos Free Zone for laying foundations that have become symbols of economic transformation and national development, while urging the organisation to give TSC alumni preference for industrial training, internship and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) placements within the Zone to strengthen the bridge between education and employment.

Similarly, Mrs Olubunmi Ajibola-Morebise, Deputy Director, Schools Support Unit, Education District 3, Ikoyi, Lagos, praised Lagos Free Zone and Tolaram for sustaining the initiative over the past decade, noting that it has improved reading culture among students while promoting healthy competition among teachers.

An Enduring Legacy Through Alumni Success

Perhaps the clearest measure of the competition's success is found in the stories of its alumni.

Samuel Chiemeka, who participated in the competition, said the experience fundamentally changed the way he approached science and problem-solving.

"That moment changed everything because it made me realize that science is not just about reading books. It is about how you apply what you have read and how quickly you can think."

For Edah Freedom, who competed during the first and second editions, the competition represented more than answering scientific questions.

"What inspired me was my love for science and the realization that this competition is not just about stating facts, writing equations, or giving correct answers but about critical thinking. It is about what you can do with the knowledge gained through practical experiments."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Now living in the United Kingdom, Ayenuro Damilola, who competed in 2021 and 2022 with the International School, credited the challenge with shaping both her academic and professional journey.

"The competition played such an important part in my academic journey; it really strengthened my confidence, abilities, self-worth, and sense of self."

Currently pursuing a career in nursing with the ambition of becoming an emergency medicine physician, she added that the confidence developed through the competition continues to guide her.

"Winning is wonderful, but the knowledge, confidence, and growth you gain along the way are even more valuable than the trophy or prize."

Inspiring the Next Generation

For the champions, the victory was both a reward for hard work and a reflection of collective effort.

Speaking after receiving the trophy, the team captain of Iwerekun Community Senior High School, Fawaz Alayo, attributed the school's success to the dedication of its teachers and the unwavering support provided by the school.

As the Tolaram Science Challenge marks its first decade, its legacy is increasingly evident not only in trophies won or scholarships awarded but in the ambitions it has ignited. From producing confident students and future scientists to inspiring entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals and innovators, the initiative continues to prove that sustained investment in education can reshape communities. For many young people across Ibeju-Lekki, the challenge has become more than a competition--it has become the beginning of a future defined by possibility.